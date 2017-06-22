Akron's Mayor Is Asking City Council to Put a Tax Hike on the November Ballot

  • Mayor (left), PD Chief (center), FD Chief (right)
    Akron Mayor Horrigan (far left)
    Tim Rudell / WKSU

An income-tax increase is expected to be on the November ballot in Akron.

Mayor Dan Horrigan said today that a quarter-percent hike is needed to ensure adequate support for the city’s safety forces and critical infrastructure.

Interior of Akron Fire Station Number 2
Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU

Fire Station 2 in east Akron is in rough shape. The mayor held a news conference there to make his case, joined by Fire Chief Clarence Tucker and Police Chief James Nice. They gave examples of layers-deep problems people don’t usually think about.

Tucker noted the lack of extractor-washers to get cancer-causing chemicals off firefighter clothing.

“We also don’t want them bringing those same carcinogens into your house when they go to the next emergency call.”

Nice spoke of rusted-out cruisers.

“I kid you not when I say the officers have snow coming up through the floorboards onto their pant legs.”

Horrigan says he will ask City Council next week to approve putting an issue on the November ballot to raise the city income tax from 2.25 to 2.5 percent. That would bring Akron's rate up to the level of Cleveland, Columbus and Dayton. Among Ohio's other large cities, Cincinnati and Toledo and Canton are lower, and Youngstown is higher.  

The mayor says the tax increase will yield  about $16 million for the police and fire departments and for the repair of city streets.  

Akron income tax
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan
Akron safety forces
Local government fund

Akron Raises Fees For Emergency Services

By May 24, 2016
Emergency Entrance, Akron Children's Hosptial
Akron Children's Hospital

The City of Akron is going to charge more for EMS services and hospital transportation provided by the Fire Department

City Council approved fee hikes of as much as a third for some basic services.  It is the first rate increase in five years. 

Adjusting
Mayor Dan Horrigan says it brings Akron up to the general levels charged elsewhere in the region. 

Fire Officials Investigate Lack Of Smoke Detectors In Home Where A Fire Killed Four

By Dec 6, 2016
Akron Fire Department Station 7
Tim Rudell / WKSU

The investigation continues into a house fire in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood that took the lives of two children and their parents.  

City and state fire codes require smoke detectors near the sleeping areas of a home, and in a rental house the owner must provide them. But, Lt. Sierjie Lash of the Akron Fire Department says that wasn’t the case in the residence on East Tallmadge Avenue that went up in flames in early on Saturday.

Akron's Preliminary Budget Shows a Tighter General Fund But More Hiring of Safety Forces

By Jan 17, 2017
Akron aet sunset
Tim Rudell / WKSU

An advance copy of Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan’s budget plan for 2017 has been sent to City Council members. 

Copies of what could be described as "the next-to-the-last draft" of Mayor Dan Horrigan's spending strategy for the year went to City Council members this week. 

His press secretary, Ellen Landers Nischt,  says that the general fund is projected to be less for this year than last, the city plans to bolster its safety forces by hiring 35 firefighters, seven  police offices, and six more 911 dispatchers.