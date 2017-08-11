Akron's Nightlight Cinema Names New Leadership Team, Looks Forward to Making Improvements

The Nightlight Cinema will be lead by Artistic Director Brittany Dobish (left) and Executive Director Eugene Weaver, who both have strong ties to the independent theater in downtown Akron.
There’s a new leadership team at the Nightlight Cinema, and they say they want to hear from the public about what kinds of films they want to see in downtown Akron.

Assistant Director Eugene Weaver has been tapped to be the Nightlight’s new executive director. He’s joined by Brittany Dobish in the new position of artistic director. She says she’s already trying to learn more about what kinds of films Akron audiences want to see.

“Figure out what’s local is a big aspect. And I’m going to try and consider foreign films. And culturally, researching more of Akron to see what kind of outlets I would have to reach out to.”

Dobish has worked in various capacities at the Nightlight and at the Cleveland Cinematheque since 2009. She says she and Weaver will be concentrating on programming as well as upgrades to the theater space itself.

Weaver first worked with the Nightlight in 2015, when he rented the space for a Halloween film fest.

“I know what I like, and I think Brittany knows what she likes. But we want to know what the Akron community likes. We want to bring in stuff that they want to see. That good middle ground of something that you’re not going to see at the big chain theater, but you’re going to thoroughly enjoy coming to the Nightlight.”

The Nightlight opened in 2014 after operating as Akron Film+Pixel in spaces nearby at the library and art museum. Weaver and Dobish replace Kurtiss Hare, who has taken a job in Seattle.

