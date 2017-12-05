Akron's Planning Director Expects 50,000 New Residents to Come Largely from Nearby

By 3 hours ago
  • Akron Director of Planning and Urban Develoment Jason Segedy (at podium)
    Jason Segedy addresses Akron Press Club Luncheon
    Tim Rudell / WKSU

Akron's planning director says is being strategic in planning how to add 50,000 residents by 2050.

Akron planner Jason Segedy
Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU

The city has revitalization programs under way, like the downtown residential Bowery project near Lock 3 and the inner belt decommissioning.  During an appearance at The Akron Press Club Monday, Jason Segedy also pointed to action this year by City Council to offer a 15-year tax abatement on new residential construction.  

He said the 50,000 new residents will come primarily from the region.

“Four million people live within an hour’s drive of downtown Akron. So I think, 50,000 people over three decades in a region that has four million people, I think a lot of those people we can attract from fairly nearby.” 

Segedy said the city’s plans for the future are sweeping but face challenges, including the GOP tax bill that  wipes out historic and new market tax credits that are critical in financing revitalization efforts in downtowns throughout Ohio. 

For the full length recording of Jason Segedy's address to the Akron Press Club Luncheon click below:

Tags: 
Planning Director Jason Segedy
Akron downtown development
Akron Press Club

Related Content

Are Akron's Hoped-For Downtown Dwellers Ready to Leave Their Cars Behind?

By May 26, 2017
photo of Thomas Skala
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The city of Akron is looking to boost the number of people living downtown. Could that mean adding thousands of cars -- or adding thousands of people who decide they don’t need a car? WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia has more on how transportation could be changing in the Rubber City.

Bowery Project in Downtown Akron Receives $5 Million in Historic Tax Credits

By Jun 29, 2017
Landmark Building neighbors on Main Street
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Several projects in Akron are going to be sharing more than $5 million dollars in historic tax credits.

They are part of Akron’s Bowery project, a plan to redevelop the Landmark building as well as five other buildings on Main Street.

Beth Borda of the DeHoff Development Company says the awards will help the project reach its goal of improving Downtown Akron.

Akron's Landmark Building Will Be The Centerpiece of Downtown Mixed-Use Development

By Nov 30, 2016
Landmark Building
Tim Rudell / WKSU

 

In announcing a $33 million plan to revitalize a historic block of south Main Street, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan called it a foundation for development.

The 158-foot-tall Landmark Building at the corner of Main and Bowery opened in 1923 as the Akron Savings & Loan. It’s empty; it has been for years along with the buildings between it and the Akron Civic Theatre next to Lock 3. The city holds title to the blighted block and has tried to for years to find a workable way to bring it back to life.

Akron Sees Abatement As a Key to Residential Turnaround

By Feb 6, 2017
Akron City Council Monday, February 6, 2017
Tim Rudell / WKSU

A far-reaching plan for getting people to build and rebuild homes in Akron was laid out for City Council Monday. Mayor Dan Horrigan and Planning Director Jason Segedy  presented the proposal that was a year in the making. 

It’s called “The Planning To Grow Akron Report" and it aims to reinvigorate Akron as a place where people want to live and raise families.

It calls for everything from updating zoning and permitting, to marketing the city’s historical areas.