Akron's Preliminary Budget Shows a Tighter General Fund But More Hiring of Safety Forces

By 14 minutes ago
  • Akron aet sunset
    Downtown Akron at sunset
    Tim Rudell / WKSU

An advance copy of Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan’s budget plan for 2017 has been sent to City Council members. 

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan at 2016 State of the City Address
Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU

Copies of what could be described as "the next-to-the-last draft" of Mayor Dan Horrigan's spending strategy for the year went to City Council members this week. 

Assistant Law Director and Press Secretary Ellen Landers Nischt
Credit City of Akron

His press secretary, Ellen Landers Nischt,  says that the general fund is projected to be less for this year than last, the city plans to bolster its safety forces by hiring 35 firefighters, seven  police offices, and six more 911 dispatchers.

council will be able to study the budget and suggest revisions before a final version is introduced to council on the 30th.   

Tags: 
City of Akron
budget
Local government fund

Related Content

Akron City Council Passes the City's 2016 Budget

By Mar 29, 2016
Akron City Council discussion of the budget process
Tim Rudell / WKSU

Akron City Council voted to adopt a budget submitted for 2016 by Mayor Dan Horrigan.  But some members were not happy with the way the $575 million spending plan was put together. 

Complaints about the budget include too little council input and too little time for analysis before April 1st—when state law requires it to be in place.

In a special session Monday, the 4th Ward’s Russ Neal called for better community involvement in next year’s budget process, while Ward 2’s Bruce Kilby questioned some of this year’s spending decisions.

Akron Considering Proposal For New Courthouse

By Jul 24, 2016
photo of Judge Oldfield
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON

A 1978 study found that Akron's courthouse needed to be a more customer-service-friendly building.  Nearly forty years later, City Council is considering a proposal for a $21 million facility that would sit a block away.

The new facility would require demolition of the Morley Building -- next to Quaker Square -- which was home to Summit County Public Health until 2014.  Currently, the city is analyzing square footage needs for the new building, and no designs have been made yet.

ACLU Asks Akron Leaders to Abolish Panhandling Rules

By Nick Castele Jan 11, 2016
Photo of sign asking for help
FLICKR

The American Civil Liberties Union is threatening to sue the city of Akron over laws restricting panhandling. For Ohio Public Radio, WCPN’s Nick Castele reports.

The rules have been on the books in some form for more than 20 years, and city council tightened them several years ago.