Amid Projections of a Tight State Budget, Ohio Food Banks Ask For More Money

Gov. John Kasich has warned state agencies and associations that this year’s budget will be tight. However, one group believes that’s exactly why Kasich needs to increase funding in one specific area.

More money for hunger groups

The Ohio Association of Foodbanks is asking for a $20 million increase for hunger relief programs over the next two years.

The group’s executive director, Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, says these programs provide 30 percent of the food that’s distributed statewide to people who are underfed.

She says they’re pushing for different pots of money to be condensed into one funding stream.

“Instead of single-sourced, siloed programs that operate separate and apart, we want full integration,” Hamler-Fugitt said.

Hamler-Fugitt says a possible recession, which Kasich has been warning about, means more people will need food support.