Amid Protests, Donald Trump Takes Oath Of Office To Become President

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Today, Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States. John Roberts, the chief justice of the United States, administered the oath of office.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOHN ROBERTS: I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear...

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear...

ROBERTS: ...That I will faithfully execute...

TRUMP: ...That I will faithfully execute...

ROBERTS: ...The office of president of the United States.

TRUMP: ...The office of president of the United States.

SIEGEL: Throughout the program today, we'll be covering the events in Washington. That includes the celebrations as well as the protests. Many were peaceful, though, the D.C. police said a small number have been violent, and they have made more than 200 arrests. We'll have more on that in a moment as well as the latest on Trump's first actions as president.

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

But today's main event was President Trump's inaugural address.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: This is your day. This is your celebration. And this, the United States of America, is your country.

MCEVERS: It was a 16-minute speech. Trump said that politicians had ignored the American people for too long as factories closed and people lost jobs. He told the crowd a new vision would govern the country.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: From this day forward, it's going to be only America first, America first.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families.

SIEGEL: And he outlined what America first would mean for relationships around the world.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone but rather to let it shine as an example. We will shine for everyone to follow.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the earth.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

MCEVERS: Trump supporters traveled from across the country to watch the speech from the National Mall.

AMY HIGGINS: Full of pride. It's a blessing to be here to witness this.

LIONEL PARSONS: I believe he's a listener. I believe he listens to everyone around him.

STEVE HEILBRUN: For the first time, you felt as if we've got a leader who is truly for the people and not for special interests and not for Washington, D.C.

MCEVERS: That was Amy Higgins of Delaware, Lionel Parsons of Pennsylvania and Steve Heilbrun from Massachusetts.

SIEGEL: After the address, Trump joined the inaugural luncheon at the Capitol. He spoke briefly, and he asked the crowd to stand and honor his rival in the election, Hillary Clinton, who was there along with President Bill Clinton.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: I was very honored - very, very honored - when I heard that President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton was coming today. And I think it's appropriate to say. And I'd like you to stand up.

(APPLAUSE)

SIEGEL: As the luncheon wrapped up, the inaugural parade began and headed from the Capitol to the White House.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting) Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.