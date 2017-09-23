Among Ohio's Public Colleges, Study Finds Kent State Graduates Had the Most Debt

By Ashton Marra Sep 23, 2017

The study finds that 76 percent of Kent State graduates had student loans, which averaged more than $33,000.
Credit KENT STATE UNIVERSITY

Graduates of Kent State University finished their degrees with more student loan debt than at any other public institution in Ohio last year. That’s according to a national study of debt from a non-profit research group that focuses on higher education.

The report from the Institute for College Access and Success shows 64 percent of Ohio undergrads completed their bachelor’s with some kind of student debt in 2016. At Kent State, 76 percent of graduates had student loans, which averaged more than $33,000.

T. David Garcia oversees admissions and financial aid for the school. He says it’s working to control costs and educate students about the perils of student loans. But he still believes in the value of a college degree.

“By earning a four-year degree, there is value at the end. You know, taking out a loan for buying a car, for instance, a car depreciates as soon as you drive it off a lot. ... I always say a college education appreciates.”

Otterbein University reported the highest student debt last year among graduates of private Ohio universities.

Tags: 
State Impact
student loans
student debt
Kent State University

Related Content

Oberlin Plans Buyouts

By MICHELLE FAUST Jun 25, 2016
UC DAVIS COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING/FLICKR

A Northeast Ohio college has a plan to slow the increase in its tuition.  It includes the voluntary buyouts of more than 300 faculty and staff. 

Oberlin College expects savings of about 3 million dollars per year depending on how many employees opt to retire.

Marvin Krislov, the president at Oberlin, says "it allows us to think about our resources and to do it in a way that honors our employees but also allows us more flexibility."

Kent State Trustees Approve Formation of a Brain Health Research Institute

By Dec 7, 2016
photo of Paul DiCorleto
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY

The Kent State University Board of Trustees has approved the formation of a Brain Health Research Institute to create synergies among the schools’ existing neuroscience and psychology programs.

The new institute will concentrate on cognitive research as well as exploring neurodegenerative diseases. The university recently got $3.5 million in grants to study mindfulness-based stress reduction, and close to half-a-million-dollars to study Alzheimer’s disease.

Kent State President Pushes Effort to Help Students Succeed

By Kevin Niedermier Oct 13, 2016
KSU President Beverly Warren
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Kent State University President Beverly Warren says the institution is striving to do a better job of helping students find meaning in life, not just graduating. In her second State of the University address, she talked about a push to increase retention and graduation through a more comprehensive effort to help all students succeed. She says the university must go beyond financial support, for instance, helping first year students find an appropriate major.

Can't Pay Your Student Loans? The Government May Come After Your House

By editor May 14, 2017

On Adriene McNally's 49th birthday in January, she heard a knock on the door of her modest row-home in Northeast Philadelphia.

She was being served.

"They actually paid someone to come out and serve me papers on a Saturday afternoon," she says.

Student Loans: You've Got Questions, We've Got Answers

By Apr 23, 2017

With student debt at a staggering $1.3 trillion, many families are facing a huge financial dilemma: Their final springtime decisions about college enrollment and acceptance. The NPR Ed team teamed up with Weekend Edition to answer some listener questions about debt and degrees.

Waiting on the numbers

Marcy, from Union City, N.J. has twin girls going off to college in September.

Private Student Loans: The Rise And Fall (And Rise Again?)

By Jul 18, 2017

Five billion dollars in outstanding private student loan debt may be forgiven because of poor record keeping by financial companies, an investigation by The New York Times found this week.