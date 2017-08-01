Analysts, Investors and Local Landowners Look for Signs of a Revival of the Shale Boom

By 1 hour ago
  • work on drilling pad
    Clearing for a Drilling Pad 2012
    Tim Rudell / Drillling Pad Construction

Speculation is continuing among analysts and in trade publications that eastern Ohio’s Utica Shale play may be firing up again.  July numbers for things like drilling rig count and infrastructure investment are expected to be up again. 

Paul Feezel and his wife have been watching the ebb and flow of the drilling industry from their home in Carroll County.
Credit CARROLL CONCERNED CITIZENS

From the U.S. Energy Information Agency to media outlets like Bloomberg, and Forbes, the word is still “maybe”-- the oil and gas industry depression is ending at least in these shale plays.  But a financial advisor where the Utica play started, in Carroll County, says a revival could look a lot different from the boom.

Paul Feezel, who also heads Carroll Concerned Citizens says the potential high profitability that brought the original big-company drillers may not be there this time.

“I think you’re going to end up with more of what I would call the second-tier players. And, they don’t have the big bucks to come back in and always put up the things to allay the concerns of land owners who have a noise complaint or have odors or are having emission problems or having water problems.”

As of last week the rig count in the Utica had gone up to 29; it had been as low as nine last year.

Tags: 
utica shale
fracking
natural gas
drilling boom
Midstream

Related Content

Study Says Utica Shale Brought Billions of Dollars To Ohio

By Jun 2, 2017
Utica Shale Drillling RIg
Tim Rudell / WKSU

How much has shale drilling meant to Ohio’s economy? A new report by researchers from Cleveland State and Youngstown State universities says more than $50 billion since 2011.   

The study, led by Andrew Thomas of Cleveland State, used government and industry data to determine how much has been invested in developing Ohio’s Utica shale.

But he says that’s only part of the picture.

Another round of lease deals in the Utica Shale Are in the Works

By Jan 11, 2017
Drilling Rig
Tim Rudell / WKSU

Since development of the Utica Shale play began in 2010, Ohio property owners have be paid an estimated $2 billion in bonuses for signing drilling leases.  After seven years, with many leases expiring, some -- but not all -- of those owners may get paid again. 

A New Study finds Elevated Background Methane Levels in Shale Gas Area

By Feb 14, 2017
Aerodynamics mobile laboratory
Drexel University

EDITOR'S NOTE: The original version of this story incorrectly said Bentley Systems was a funder of the research. Also, the research shows carbon monoxide levels dropped. The original story said carbon dioxide.

The percentage of methane in the air of a Marcellus Shale area of northern Pennsylvania was reported in the Drexel University analysis to be higher than it was before the oil and gas drilling boom came there. 

Feds Are Auctioning Drilling Rights in Ohio's Wayne National Forests

By Dec 12, 2016
Wayne Nationa Forest in SE Ohio
U.S. Forest Service

Oil and gas drilling leases in Ohio’s Wayne National Forest are going to be auctioned Tuesday. 