Another Candidate Wants to Take Over From Former Ohio House Speaker Rosenberger

Another state representative has confirmed he’s interested in the job of speaker of the Ohio House, now that Cliff Rosenberger has resigned following reports that the FBI is questioning his travel with lobbyists connected to payday lending.

Details on the new candidate.

Republican Rep. Andy Thompson of Marietta says he has a lot he’d like to see the House do in the next few months. He says since he’s term limited, he’s uniquely positioned to step into the short-term speaker’s role through the end of the year.

“The people I admire – the George Washingtons of the world, who aren’t trying to accumulate power, they’re just trying to get a good outcome. So hopefully if I could play that role I’d be glad to.”

The behind the scenes battle between House Finance Committee Chairman Ryan Smith and former Speaker Larry Householder to take over next year has become increasingly public and nasty. Smith has said he has the support of a majority of the caucus to be speaker now if a vote were called soon. Householder has had no public comment.