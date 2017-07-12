Anti-Death Penalty Advocates Hope to Stop Ohio's First Execution in More Than Three Years

Ohio is set to execute an Akron man inmate later this month. If it happens, it will be the first execution in the state in 3 1/2 years. And death penalty opponents are trying to stop it.

The protests against the sentence

Retired United Church of Christ pastor, the Rev. Lynda Smith, is one of about a dozen people who stood outside the building where Gov. John Kasich’s office is located, holding signs and sending a message to him to stop executions in Ohio.

“People of color, poor people, get sent to prison and wind up on death row a lot more than white rich people.”

The state’s next execution is that of Ronald Phillips, who was convicted of raping and killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in Akron in 1993.

His execution had been put on hold while courts determined if Ohio’s lethal injection method is constitutional. But a federal appeals court ruled last month the state can proceed. So barring any action by the U.S. Supreme Court, Phillips will be put to death on July 26th.