Anti-Death Penalty Advocates Hope to Stop Ohio's First Execution in More Than Three Years

  • photo of death penalty vigil
    The participants protested the planned execution of Ronald Phillips on July 26.
    JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio is set to execute an Akron man inmate later this month. If it happens, it will be the first execution in the state in 3 1/2 years. And death penalty opponents are trying to stop it.

Retired United Church of Christ pastor, the Rev. Lynda Smith, is one of about a dozen people who stood outside the building where Gov. John Kasich’s office is located, holding signs and sending a message to him to stop executions in Ohio.

“People of color, poor people, get sent to prison and wind up on death row a lot more than white rich people.”

The state’s next execution is that of Ronald Phillips, who was convicted of raping and killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in Akron in 1993.

His execution had been put on hold while courts determined if Ohio’s lethal injection method is constitutional. But a federal appeals court ruled last month the state can proceed. So barring any action by the U.S. Supreme Court, Phillips will be put to death on July 26th.

Tags: 
Ohioans to Stop Executions
Ronald Phillips
Death Penalty
Executions

Related Content

Parole Board Recommends No Clemency for Death-Row Inmate Ronald Phillips

By Dec 9, 2016
mugshot of Ronald Phillips
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF REHABILITATION AND CORRECTION

The state parole board has voted 10-2 to recommend to Gov. Kasich that Ronald Phillips of Akron be put to death on schedule next month for the rape and murder of his girlfriend’s toddler daughter in 1993.

The parole board’s report notes the killing of a three-year-old is among the worst of the worst capital crimes, and that testimony they heard about the abusive home Ronald Phillips was raised in didn’t indicate how much abuse he personally suffered.

Anti-Death Penalty Advocates Push Against a Resumption of Executions in Ohio

By Jan 12, 2017
Anti-execution rally
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A coalition of anti-death penalty advocates are hoping Gov. John Kasich will once again delay the execution of a death row inmate next month. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, religious leaders tried to appeal to Kasich’s faith.

Activists with Ohioans to Stop Executions spread out through the Statehouse to hand out letters to the governor’s office and lawmakers.

During a rally, Misha Zinkow, a rabbi at Temple Israel, explained why he believed capital punishment goes against Jewish values.

Clemency Hearings End for Death Row Inmate Ronald Phillips

By Dec 5, 2016
mugshot of Ronald Phillips
OHIO DEPARTMENT OF REHABILITATION AND CORRECTION

The first man scheduled to be put to death in Ohio since a problematic execution almost three years ago is asking for life without parole. The clemency hearing for Ronald Phillips was held yesterday.

Forty-year-old Ronald Phillips of Akron was sentenced to die for the rape and murder of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter Sheila Marie Evans in 1993, when he was 19. Attorneys for Phillips spent six hours before the parole board restating the case for sparing Phillips, which hinges on his abusive upbringing and his reformation into a better person behind bars. 