Anti-Defamation League Reports the Largest Single-Year Increase in Anti-Semitic Incidents

By 30 minutes ago
  • photo of Mandel Jewish Community Center
    The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood was the target of a bomb threat in Feb. 2017. Police determined the threat was not credible.
    MANDEL JCC

The Anti-Defamation League has released its annual report of anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. for 2017.

Last year marked the largest single-year increase nationwide since the ADL began tracking incidents in the late ‘70s. Ohio ranked 19th in the nation with 26 anti-Semitic incidents reported last year. In terms of per capita incidents, Ohio ranked in the lower half of states at number 34.

Anita Gray is the ADL’s regional director in Cleveland. She says anti-Semitic incidents tend to happen at a higher rate in areas with large Jewish communities.

“If you look at anti-Semitism, where there are large pockets of Jews in California and New York, there are more incidents, dramatically more."

Grey said the ADL has gotten busier fielding reports of hate incidents in Cleveland, western Pennsylvania and West Virginia since the 2016 presidential election.

“We noticed there was a lead-up on the levels of hate and anti-Semitism as the presidential campaign heated up," Grey said. "But I think the divisive state of our national discourse has contributed broadly to the diminishment of civility in society.”

Reported incidents in Ohio last year included multiple bomb threats at Jewish community centers and racist graffiti at schools and colleges. Find a state-by-state breakdown of incidents here.

Tags: 
Anti-Defamation League
anti-Semitism

Related Content

The Anti-Defamation League Says Ohio Colleges Must Be Ready to Deal with Anti-Semitic Incidents

By Mar 9, 2017
photo of Anita Gray
TWITTER

The Anti-Defamation League says white supremacists have begun college recruiting drives – including at schools in Ohio.

The drives include posters and fliers with racist messages. The Anti-Defamation League has recorded more than 100 incidents this school year alone, with six of them at Ohio schools including Kent State and Ohio State.

Another Wave Of Bomb Threats Targets Jewish Community Centers

By Feb 21, 2017

Several Jewish community centers across the U.S. were targeted by bomb threats on Monday, according to the JCC Association of North America, in the fourth wave of such threats in the past two months.

In total, there have been 69 threats at 54 JCCs, in 27 states and a Canadian province, the organization reports — including previous threats on Jan. 9, 18 and 31, as well as 11 threats by telephone on Monday.

Brain Tumor Defense For Jewish Center Bomb Threat Suspect Recalls 1991 Murder Trial

By editor Mar 25, 2017

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST: