APME 2016 - Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event

Covering the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland was about more than simply focusing on what was going on at night inside the Q, the arena where the convention was taking place. The Convention was a major "get" for Cleveland, a chance to show off the city, and how much it's changed, to the country and the world. And with our network partner, NPR focused on the show going on inside the arena, it was an opportunity for WKSU to focus on everything else in Northeast Ohio that was involved with putting on the convention: the preparations, the politicking and the protests that went on throughout the day and the week in the city and much of Northeast Ohio.

WKSU's entry for best coverage of a scheduled event