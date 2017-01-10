APME 2016 - Best Reporter: ML Schultze

During 2016, M.L. Schultze was WKSU's lead reporter for coverage of the presidential campaign. The big challenge for journalist in this presidential year was making sure that the reporting was not top-down but ground-up. In other words, we wanted to ensure that our political reporting was focused on the concerns of the voters, not the agendas of the politicians. The four stories included in this entry look at the elections through the perspective of an immigrant voting in his first U.S. election, a visit by the Vice President, the disconnect between union leadership in Northeast Ohio and the rank and file, and an attempt in Akron to restore the joy in voting. The stories demonstrate what characterized Schultze's reporting throughout the year: great reporting with an eye for detail, skilled writing and excellent production.

WKSU's entry for best reporter