April Jobless Rate Drops Slightly Despite Manufacturing Job Loss

By May 19, 2017

Jon Keeling, spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, says that job loss in manufacturing was countered by job gain in private sector service.
Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The jobless rate fell last month, but the state also lost jobs.

The jobless rate for April dropped a tenth of a point to 5 percent – exactly where it was a year ago. But the state actually lost 5,700 jobs over the month. Job and Family Services spokesman Jon Keeling says that was largely due to losses in manufacturing, but it was countered by gains in private-sector service employment.

“Those jobs actually grew by 9,400 last month. It’s a complicated picture, but it’s one I’m happy with.”

Keeling says 21,000 more people entered Ohio’s labor force last month, but the unemployment rate still went down. He says that shows Ohio’s economy is looking positive, though Ohio’s jobless rate is still well above the national rate of 4.4 percent.

Tags: 
jobless rates
Ohio Department of Job and Family Services
Jon Keeling
Ohio jobs

Related Content

Ohio Jobless Rate is Unchanged

By Mar 4, 2017
photo of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state’s jobless rate was 5 percent for January, which is unchanged from December.

Jon Keeling with the Department of Job and Family Services says the number of Ohioans in the labor force and looking for work ticked up quite a bit last month.

“And usually when that happens, where that many more people are looking for work, that means the unemployment rate will usually go up. But since the rate stayed the same, that means a lot of those people that were looking for work got work.”

Ohio Unemployment Climbs a Tenth of a Point from August to September

By Oct 23, 2016
photo of help wanted sign
SHUTTERSTOCK

Ohio’s jobless rate ticked up slightly last month. 

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports September’s jobless rate was 4.8 percent, up a 0.1 percent from August.  

Government, construction, hospitality, manufacturing and the health-care industries lost more than 3,000 jobs, but around the same number were added in the finance sector.

But even with the uptick, Ohio’s jobless rate remains below the nation’s unemployment rate of 5 percent, and a full point above its all-time low from April 2001.