Army Widow Tells Her Story During Statehouse Celebration Memorial Day

Among the observances of Memorial Day around the state was the annual Governor’s Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Statehouse, presided over this year by Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.

Veronica Mora of Perrysburg lost her husband, Army Sgt. Arthur Mora Jr., to an explosion in Iraq in 2005. Mora now leads the Gold Star Wives of America’s Toledo chapter and spoke to the crowd about how Memorial Day means to her.

Mora's perspective on Memorial Day

“Up until 12 years ago, I saw it as an extra day to barbecue with my family, shop for bargains at the local stores or get some flowers planted in my garden, and I was married to a solider. What a difference time will do to you.”

Mora's perspective on Memorial Day cont.

“Unless you have kissed a flag draped coffin, saluted a soldier’s cross, or grasped a folded flag until you were white knuckled, Memorial Day will not strike a nerve.”

Mora’s youngest child was just eight days old when his father was killed. Ohio has the nation’s sixth highest number of veterans among its population.