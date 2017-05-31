Art by the Falls - June 10 & 11 in Chagrin Falls

Welcome summer as the 34th annual Art by the Falls takes over Riverside Park in charming Chagrin Falls the first weekend in June. The casual outdoor setting allows guests to stroll through the juried fine art and craft fair to view and even purchase a variety of items. Visitors will also enjoy live music, a children's art tent, and delicious food from vendors. More than 120 artists and craftspeople from across the country are expected to participate. Bring your friends and family to Art by the Falls Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find out more at ValleyArtCenter.org.