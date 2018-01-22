Attempts to Free and Reassure Adi Continue as His Hunger Strike Begins a Second Week

By 1 hour ago

Lina Adi says no one has offered an explanation on why her father was detained instead of allowed to leave the country as ICE originally insisted.
Credit M.L. Schultze / WKSU public radio

About 100 people gathered in downtown Youngstown tonight to write two kinds of letters: letters to Amer Adi to let him know he’s missed, and letters to Immigration and Customs Enforcement to plea for his release. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has the latest on Adi’s deportation case and what is now entering his second week of a hunger strike.

Despite intervention from Congress, Adi remains in a federal prison about three miles from his downtown grocery store and hookah bar. That’s where his wife, daughters, friends, customers and other supporters gathered to argue in the letters they wrote what hundreds of protesters had argued in the streets over the weekend:  That ICE cannot justify holding him.

Adi and his wife had sold their home and purchased one-way tickets to Jordan when ICE said two weeks ago it would re-review the case. Instead, he was arrested last Tuesday at what was to have been an ICE check-in.

One of his four daughters, Lina, said her father had no inkling what was coming and has received no explanation since.

“If you can’t explain why, then you shouldn’t be doing it If you have no reasoning behind it, then you should probably just let him go. Or let him go back home. He was on his way. There was no point to this, not reason to it.”

At the urging of Congressman Tim Ryan, a House subcommittee last week added its voice by asking the Department of Homeland Security to review the case. The family had expected Adi’s release Friday, but instead he was transferred from a county jail to the federal prison.

Julie Aromatorio grew up with Adi’s oldest daughter and says he was like a father.

Julie Aromatorio helped organize the letter campaign. Some of the messages were personal notes to Amer Adi. Others were formal pleas to ICE for his release.
Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU public radio


“As we got older and we took on pet projects and played sports, he was always the first person in the stands cheering us on. So, we’re going to be his voice now when he supported us for so long.”

ICE maintains Adi’s first marriage nearly 40 years ago was a sham to allow him to get a green card. Adi denies that.

Tags: 
Immigratin and Customs Enforcement
Amer Adi
Amer Adi Othman
Deportation
Lina Adi

Related Content

Weekend Protests Challenge ICE Decision to Keep Youngstown Businessman in Prison

By Jan 21, 2018
Trump in Youngstown
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

A Youngstown businessman facing deportation remains in prison and on a hunger strike, three days after Congressional action was expected to at least temporarily free him. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on the case, which led to a weekend of protests in Youngstown.

The protests were organized as word spread that Amer Adi had been transferred to the private federal prison in Youngstown Friday while his family was awaiting his release at the Geauga County jail.  

U.S. Rep. Ryan Says the Adi Deportaton Case Demonstates What's Wrong With the Deportation Push

By Jan 18, 2018
Photo of Congressman Tim Ryan
U.S. HOUSE VIDEO

  Editor's clarification: The House Judiciary Committee's Immigration and Border Security subcommittee decided Thursday evening to request a report from the Department of Homeland Security on the Amer Adi case to decide if it should pass Ryan's bill. The action means a defacto stay in Adi's deportation, but the bill itself has not passed.

The case of a Youngstown businessman took another dramatic turn tonight as he sat in a jail, on a hunger strike and awaiting deportation.

In a Week of Twists, Congress Steps Into the Deportation Case of Amer Adi

By Jan 18, 2018
photo of celebration of Al Adi
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Editor's note: This interview with Fidaa Musleh was done just before a U.S. House committee voted tonight on a special bill that, once again, changed the status of her husband's deportation case. The story has been updated to reflect the later events.

Youngstown Businessman Jailed, Ordered Deported Two Weeks After Getting a Reprieve

By Jan 16, 2018
photo of celebration of Al Adi
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

In a surprise reversal, U.S. immigration officials took a Youngstown businessman into custody today, less than two weeks after granting him a temporary stay. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports on the arrest, which was condemned by a Northeast Ohio congressman and a prominent supporter of President Trump.