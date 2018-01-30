Augmented-Reality Glasses and Neurofeedback Win Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge

The state’s Third Frontier Commission has announced five winners for ideas and projects it thinks could make a difference in the fight against opioids. It’s the first part of a competition to find technology-based solutions to the opioid crisis.

An overview of some of the winners.

Wright State University professor Yong Pei came up with glasses that use augmented reality to enhance what a patient senses after surgery.

“These glasses will help them manage their pain and manage their rehabilitation.”

Pei and four others won $10,000 awards in the Idea Phase of the Ohio Opioid Technology Challenge. Mike O’Connor with the University of Dayton Research Institute says its winning project uses neurofeedback to help addicts refocus the urge to use via a game or an app.

“Hopefully here we can show that it can work for opioids in the next six months or so.”

Winners of the next step, the Challenge Phase, will be announced in September. They’ll compete for bigger money in the Product Phase, which hopes to conclude with products on the market in the next three years.