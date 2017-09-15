August Jobless Rate Hits All-Time High Since 2014

By Sep 15, 2017

Credit BURT LUM / FLICKR

After several months of holding steady, the state’s jobless rate has climbed to its highest level in nearly three years. 

The unemployment rate for August ticked up two tenths of a point to 5.4 percent, its highest rate since September 2014. Bret Crow speaks for the state department of Job and Family Services.

“Ohio’s unemployment rate did inch up a bit in August, but the good news is the state added more than 5,000 jobs – 5,200 to be exact," Crow says.

There are now 311,000 jobless workers in Ohio, with 17,000 leaving the work force last month. Leisure and hospitality and educational and health services picked up jobs, while government, trade, transportation and utilities lost jobs. Ohio’s jobless rate is a full point higher than the US rate.

Tags: 
jobless rate
Unemployment

Related Content

Ohio Unemployment Climbs a Tenth of a Point from August to September

By Oct 23, 2016
photo of help wanted sign
SHUTTERSTOCK

Ohio’s jobless rate ticked up slightly last month. 

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports September’s jobless rate was 4.8 percent, up a 0.1 percent from August.  

Government, construction, hospitality, manufacturing and the health-care industries lost more than 3,000 jobs, but around the same number were added in the finance sector.

But even with the uptick, Ohio’s jobless rate remains below the nation’s unemployment rate of 5 percent, and a full point above its all-time low from April 2001.