Authorities Continue Search for Missing Cleveland Airplane with Underwater Beacon

By Elizabeth Miller 4 minutes ago
  • photo of
    The crew of the "Muskie" (pictured) and a NTSB technician deploy the underwater locator beacon detector.
    CITY OF CLEVELAND

Search and recovery continued Thursday for the missing plane carrying 6 passengers that disappeared from radar. The aircraft carrying 3 adults and 3 children departed Burke Lakefront airport late last week. 

An underwater locator beacon detector from the National Transportation Safety Board was deployed into the Cleveland harbor Wednesday afternoon and into the search grid on the lake Thursday.  An investigator with the board says the detector is searching for a signal from the missing plane’s Cockpit Voice Recorder.

Boats from the Coast Guard, the Cleveland Metroparks, and the Army Corps of Engineers are on standby if needed in recovery efforts.

U.S. Geological Survey research vessel “Muskie” arrived in Cleveland Thursday to assist in the mission.  The boat, equipped to handle rough water conditions, will have sonar equipment to help locate crash wreckage.

The city says shoreline searches are also continuing, though not all the debris has been confirmed as relevant to the investigation.

Tags: 
missing plane
Burke Lakefront Airport
National Transportation Safety Board
underwater beacon

Related Content

Recovery Crews Find More Debris, But No Answers in Search for Missing Plane

By Elizabeth Miller Jan 3, 2017
photo of Lake Erie
JEFF ST. CLAIR / WKSU

The search continued Tuesday for debris related to an aircraft that disappeared on Lake Erie.

More than 120 pieces of debris have been recovered from Lake Erie and its shores, but it’s unclear how many of those pieces are related to the missing Cessna 525 Citation. City of Cleveland Safety Director Mike McGrath says recent warm weather has made searching the 4-mile-long stretch of the lake more convenient.