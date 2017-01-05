Authorities Continue Search for Missing Cleveland Airplane with Underwater Beacon

Search and recovery continued Thursday for the missing plane carrying 6 passengers that disappeared from radar. The aircraft carrying 3 adults and 3 children departed Burke Lakefront airport late last week.

An update on the missing plane

An underwater locator beacon detector from the National Transportation Safety Board was deployed into the Cleveland harbor Wednesday afternoon and into the search grid on the lake Thursday. An investigator with the board says the detector is searching for a signal from the missing plane’s Cockpit Voice Recorder.

Boats from the Coast Guard, the Cleveland Metroparks, and the Army Corps of Engineers are on standby if needed in recovery efforts.

U.S. Geological Survey research vessel “Muskie” arrived in Cleveland Thursday to assist in the mission. The boat, equipped to handle rough water conditions, will have sonar equipment to help locate crash wreckage.

The city says shoreline searches are also continuing, though not all the debris has been confirmed as relevant to the investigation.