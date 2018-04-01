Bill protecting beekeepers passes the house

By Cameron Gorman 1 minute ago
  • A photo of bees gathering.
    Bees gather.
    SHANE WYNN / Akron Honey Company

A bill that would protect beekeepers from liability for stings has passed the Ohio House.

Rep. Dick Stein of Norwalk sponsored the bill. He says it would not only help beekeepers avoid expensive lawsuits, but also would allow for the state to track specific hives.

“They need to register their hive with the Ohio Department of Agriculture so that they have an awareness throughout the state of where all the hives are located. So when they’re trying to study colony collapse or other issues with mites or diseases, they can use that to maybe help with trends and patterns in certain localities," Stein said.

To benefit from the bill, the beekeepers will have to prove that they are complying with best practices and local zoning laws.

Stein is an amateur beekeeper himself, and his brother owns 700 hives.

The bill now moves on to the Senate.

Tags: 
Dick Stein
Colony Collapse
Bee hives
beekeeping

Related Content

Ohio Beekeepers Find Different Ways to Get Hives Through the Winter

By Nov 21, 2017
photo of beekeepers
PHILIP DE OLIVEIRA / WKSU

The backyard beekeeping business began in Ohio more than 150 years ago. After all that time, beekeepers still don’t agree on what to do with their hives once the weather turns cold.

There’s a saying among beekeepers: “If you talk to 100 beekeepers, you’re going to get 101 opinions.”

Larry Theurer keeps bees at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. His hives are all ready for the winter now. But the unseasonably warm weather a few weeks ago meant it was still business as usual for the bees.