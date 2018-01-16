Bill Would Close a Loophole in Ohio's Domestic Violence Laws

A bill designed to help protect victims of dating violence is on its way to the Senate. 

The bill, which has passed the House unanimously almost a year ago, would close a loophole in the state’s current domestic-violence laws. It would allow victims of dating violence to get civil protection orders without meeting the higher threshold for domestic violence.

The legislation also provides greater access to domestic violence shelters. And the bill would add dating violence to the Attorney General’s Victims’ Bill of Rights.

The bill unanimously passed the Senate committee and heads to the full Senate soon. Ohio lags behind the rest of the country because most states already have laws on the books addressing dating violence.

New Strangulation Bill Aims to Curb Domestic Violence Deaths

By Oct 8, 2017
Portrait of Stephanie Kunze (R-Hilliard)
OHIO SENATE

A central Ohio lawmaker wants to try again to make tougher penalties for violent assaults of strangulation. She believes this could lead to fewer domestic violence deaths.

The proposal would add strangulation as part of the felony assault code, which means more jail time. Senator Stephanie Kunze of Hilliard says right now a person could serve a max of 10 days in jail for strangling someone.

'Judy's Law' Becomes Ohio's Law

By Sep 7, 2017
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich has formally signed what’s become known as “Judy’s Law.” It's legislation named for a Columbus woman that imposes longer prison sentences on attackers who intentionally disfigure their victims by using accelerants to set them on fire.  As Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, the law might not be the last to crack down on domestic violence.

 

Flanked by Judy Milinowski’s two young daughters, Kasich signed the bill, promising to take a look at existing domestic violence laws to see if they are comprehensive enough to protect women from abuse.

Akron Family Court Trains In New Ways to Handle Domestic Violence Offender

By Aug 13, 2017
photo of Kathryn Michael
AKRON MUNICIPAL COURT

The Akron Municipal Court is learning new ways to treat domestic violence offenders. And as WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports, the court will also be sharing that knowledge with the broader legal community in Ohio.

The Akron Municipal Court's Family Intervention Court Program will participate in the training session on a therapeutic alternative for handling domestic violence cases.