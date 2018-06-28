Bills Changing Ohio's Online Charter School System are Sent to Kasich's Desk

The Ohio House and Senate sent two bills to the governor that attempt to clean up the state’s online charter school system. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle believe this is an important step toward more transparency and accountability.

In response to past incidents

The measures are in response to the closing of ECOT, which was the state’s largest online charter school.

Provisions explain where money would go if the state were to claw back funds from other online charter schools in the future, and that another school’s rating would not be affected by taking on displaced online charter-school students.

As Republican Sen. Peggy Lehner explains, they’re also setting up a study commission to try and overhaul the standards of online learning.

“At the same time assures that children have access to a high-quality education, that they actually learn and that the state of Ohio spends its education dollars well,” Lehner said.

Democrats criticized Republican counterparts for not taking action years ago on this issue.