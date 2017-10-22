BioEnterprise Will Direct Strategic Planning for Cleveland's Global Center for Health Innovation

BioEnterprise building located in Downtown Cleveland.
The new head of Cleveland’s hub for the medical industry says one of his objectives is to increase the role of small businesses in the health sector.

BioEnterprise, a healthcare business accelerator, announced an agreement last Monday to head strategic planning at the Global Center for Health Innovation.

BioEnterprise CEO Aram Nerpouni believes up-and-coming companies can benefit from working alongside experienced firms like Cleveland Clinic and Steris in the Global Center.

BioEnterprise CEO and President, Aram Nerpouni
"Not only will it be a value to a young company that may have access to a larger company or larger health system -- who’s either looking to solve a problem that they can help with or has resources that they can take advantage of," Nerpouni says. 

Nerpouni says the Global Center can draw international attention to Cleveland’s healthcare market and expedite the growth of local companies in the industry.

