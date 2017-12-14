Bipartisan Bill Would Shield Nude Pictures of Sex-Crime Victims in Ohio

By 41 minutes ago

Credit SHUTTERSTOCK

Two-thirds of the members of the Ohio House have sponsored a bipartisan bill that would ban photos, videos and digital media of victims of sexually oriented offenses from being released as public records. 

Republican Rep. Wes Retherford of Hamilton says an Ohio Supreme Court ruling last year suggests that pictures, video and digital media of victims who are nude or in compromising situations could be publicly released after trials.

“And the purpose of this is to keep them from being victimized again,” he said.

Dennis Hetzel with the Ohio Newspaper Association says the bill may be well-intentioned, but it’s unnecessary because state law already recognizes victims’ right to privacy.

“I think a lot of the Republicans in particular ought to be able to relate to that concept that we shouldn’t just be adding language that we don’t need,” he said.

Hetzel says there’s also a concern about lengthening the list of items exempt from public records law. And Hetzel and Retherford say there have been no cases in which these kinds of images were released. 

Tags: 
nude pictures
Ohio Rep. Wes Retherford
Dennis Hetzel
Ohio Newspaper Association
Ohio public records law

Related Content

New Law to Allow for Faster Public Records Access

By Jun 29, 2016
photo of Keith Faber
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A bill that defines a new process for resolving conflicts over access to public information has been signed into law. 

Republican Senate President Keith Faber’s bill moved quickly through the legislature.

It allows an individual to accelerate the method of challenging the public records access process by filing a complaint with the Court of Claims for $25 instead of hiring legal representative and going straight to court.

Experts Discuss Best Body Camera Policies for Ohio to Protect Privacy and Public Access

By Jun 27, 2016
Body cams

Police officers in Ohio’s biggest cities are either already using or about to use body cameras. And experts are trying to get ahead of potential problems by talking about the policies that should be implemented. 

One big question for local leaders on the body camera issue is when police officers must turn them on and when to turn them off. Larry James, general counsel for the national Fraternal Order of Police, says there must be strong policies in place so police officers can still do their jobs.