A Bipartisan Group of Ohio Lawmakers Says it Will Try to Address Redistricting

By 3 hours ago

Reps. Vernon Sykes (D-Akron) and Matt Huffman (R-Lima) chaired the 2015 campaign for Issue 1 on Statehouse redistricting. Now in the Senate, Huffman is working on a Congressional redistricting plan he says will be similar.
Credit Karen Kasler / Statehouse News Bureau

Republican state legislative leaders say they’re putting together a bipartisan group to come up with a new way to draw Congressional districts.

Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports this comes as a citizens’ group frustrated with inaction on the issue is planning its own proposal to present to voters.

Sen. Matt Huffman of Lima says the plan will be modeled after the one created by lawmakers and approved by voters in 2015, which overhauled the way state lawmakers’ districts are drawn. That issue was endorsed by a group now circulating petitions to put its own Congressional redistricting plan on next year’s ballot.  Huffman says the one lawmakers will present won’t be perfect, but will be constructed with a careful process.

“Keep in mind that the last two efforts that were put on the ballot, really, by an outside group who said, ‘We’re just going to do what we think is right’ have failed pretty miserably.”

The group Fair Congressional Districts for Ohio has said its members support legislative efforts to change the map-drawing process, but that they’ll take it to the ballot themselves if necessary.

Tags: 
gerrymandering
vernon sykes
Matt Huffman
election 2018
congressional districts

DeWine Rejects Language For a Voter Initiative To Change How Congressional Maps Are Drawn

By May 5, 2017
photo of Catherine Turcer
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The groups working on a constitutional amendment to change the way Congressional districts are created in Ohio spent this weekend managing a setback for their effort to get the issue on the ballot.

Kasich Joins the Push to Stop Making Political Map-Making so Partisan

By Sep 9, 2017
Secretary of State's Office

Gov. John Kasich is backing a U.S. Supreme Court challenge to a state legislative district map from Wisconsin, saying gerrymandering creates polarization and division.Voters changed Ohio’s statehouse map-drawing process in 2015. Those who now want to change Congressional district maps are carefully watching this case – and noting Kasich’s support for it.