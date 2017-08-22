Bloomberg Analysis Finds Rover Pipeline Is Among the Worst for Environmental Violations

The analysis includes the pipeline's impact on Ohio, including destroying a historic house and spilling into wetlands in the state.
Credit OHIO EPA

An analysis from Bloomberg finds that the Rover Pipeline has received more environmental violations than any other major interstate natural gas pipeline built in the past two years. That includes damage in Ohio.

Rover’s impact on Ohio includes the destruction of a historic house, damage to state wetlands and spilling drilling fluid near Canton's main water field.

Ohio EPA spokesman James Lee says the pipeline has met most of the state’s orders, except for one that requires them to submit a storm water management permit.


“Ohio EPA’s priority continues to be making sure that Rover complies with the state’s environmental laws. Whether that’s related to protecting ground water or surface water, the agency is committed to taking all necessary precautions.”

Though Lee declined to comment on the Bloomberg report, Ohio EPA officials have been openly critical of Rover’s noncompliance and have recently requested civil action against the pipeline’s parent company, Energy Transfer Partners.

Ohio EPA
Rover Pipeline
Bloomberg
Energy Transfer Partners

The Ohio EPA's Battle with the Rover Pipeline Builder Escalates

By Jul 10, 2017
Pipeline Construction
ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is turning to Ohio’s Attorney General to settle its issues with the parent company of the Rover Pipeline project.

State EPA Director Craig Butler says his agency can’t come to terms with Energy Transfer Partners on clean-up costs and fines for environmentally damaging accidents its crews have had while building its Rover pipeline across Ohio.

Ohio EPA Penalties With The Rover Pipeline Builder Must Be Negotiated

By May 15, 2017
Rover Spill Clean Up
Ohio EPA

A week ago, there were widespread reports that Ohio EPA fined the owners of the Rover pipeline for environmental violations during ongoing construction of the natural gas transmission system across northern Ohio.  But the fine was more a matter of definition.

OEPA did tell Rover’s parent corporation Energy Transfer that it will have to pay a penalty, in addition to cleaning up recent spills in Ohio, and change a number of its practices.

Ohio EPA is at Odds with Company Building the Rover Pipeline Across the State

By May 10, 2017
photo of aftermath of Rover Pipline drilling spill
OHIO EPA

Today, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ordered Energy Tranfer Partners to temporarily stop any new pipeline construction that involves drilling underneath rivers. The Ohio EPA  believes this is a step in the right direction but does not resolve the overall dispute with the pipeline company. And the company is refusing to pay a $430,000 fine for multiple spills of millions of gallons of drilling fluid.