Brown Pushes Back On Voter Purges

By Jun 21, 2018
  • Sherrod Brown speaking
    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) introduces bill to end voter roll cleanups based on electoral inaction and failing to respond to mailed notifications.
    Andy Chow / Statehouse News

Ohio’s top Democratic elected official is fighting the state’s process when it comes to scratching voters off the rolls. The new bill is in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing Ohio’s voter-roll cleanup process. 

A bill from U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says no voter should be kicked off the rolls just because they failed to cast a vote or respond to a notification letter.

That’s the process in Ohio now, a process that takes six years before someone loses their registration.

“They shouldn’t have their right to vote taken away. They shouldn’t take away people’s right to free speech just because you didn’t go to a rally or you didn’t run for office yourself. I mean the right to free speech, the right to vote are dearly held in our society,” he says.

Republicans say Brown used the process himself as Secretary of State and twice supported bills that enacted these types of notification measures. Brown’s office contends that’s because the alternative was purging voters with no process at all.

Tags: 
Sherrod Brown
voter purge
voter cleanup
U.S. Supreme Court
voter registration
voter rolls
voting rights

Related Content

Democrat Kathleen Clyde Talks About Bid for Ohio Secretary of State in Akron

By Apr 9, 2018
Photo of Kathleen Clyde
ANDREW MEYER / WKSU

Democrat Kathleen Clyde was in Akron Monday to discuss her run for Ohio’s Secretary of State.

During an appearance at the Akron Press Club, Clyde said her priorities include better security for Ohio’s voting machines and automatic voter registration.

One audience member asked whether or not President Donald Trump could have an effect on midterm elections.

A Guide To The Big Photo ID, Early Voting And Other Voting Law Cases

By Jun 30, 2016

As the presidential election nears, a number of important voting law cases are still up in the air. And that can be confusing — for voters trying to figure out what they do or don't need to cast their ballots, for election officials trying to figure out how to run elections, and for politicians trying to make sure supporters get out and vote.

Here's a brief guide on where some of the big cases stand, as of the end of June. More rulings are expected, although courts are reluctant to make major voting law changes too close to Election Day.