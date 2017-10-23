Brown's Calling Bannon a Racist Draws a Rebuke from the White House

Ohio’s U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown has stirred up controversy by labeling President Trump’s adviser Steve Bannon a racist, and saying another adviser may be one as well. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more.

Brown, Bannon and racism

Brown was on CNN’s State of the Union program Sunday, when host Dana Bash asked if he agreed with Congresswoman Frederica Wilson that the Trump White House is full of racists. He responded:

“I agree that Steve Bannon is a white supremacist and Steven Miller seems to be and I know that studies have shown that they have their allies sprinkled around the White House.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders has shot back, calling those characterizations “outrageous and slanderous.” State Treasurer Josh Mandel, who hopes to run against Brown next year, told Breitbart news – which Bannon runs – that Brown’s comments were “desperate, false and beneath the dignity of his office.”

Mike Gibbons, the Cleveland businessman who is running against Mandel for the Republican nomination, also criticized Brown, calling the comment slanderous, and saying Brown “is flailing to keep his job.”