Browns Fire Executive VP of Football Operations Sashi Brown

The Cleveland Browns fired their executive vice president of football operations, Sashi Brown. Owner Jimmy Haslam said in a statement that Hue Jackson will remain the coach for this year and 2018.

WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto says Brown’s poor drafting record played a key role in the team’s decision.

Pluto on rationale behind Brown's firing

“They just felt, 'Hey, you didn’t draft Carson Wentz. You didn’t get a quarterback. You had all these picks and didn’t get enough, and we don’t trust you.' Really, what this move says is you have five picks in the first two rounds in 2018 – thank you for getting them but we don’t trust you to make them.”

Pluto says it is surprising that the team chose to fire Brown at this point in the season. He believes the Browns may consider former Kansas City Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey for the vacant position.