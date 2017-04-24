Brunswick Priest Asking Religious Leaders To Address Opioid Abuse

By 4 hours ago

At St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Brunswick, Fr. Bob Stec (left) and Andy Klemm, a junior at Padua Franciscan in Parma, both say the opioid epidemic needs to be addressed with communication across age and socioeconomic lines.
Credit KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Congregations throughout the state heard about the state’s opioid problem over the weekend as part of a push from a church in Northeast Ohio.

Last year, Fr. Bob Stec of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Brunswick presided over six funerals for opioid victims in less than a month, and early yesterday morning, he learned of another victim – a 30-year-old – among his parishioners at St. Ambrose in Brunswick.

"My heart breaks, especially, for our senior members. Because at one point you think you should be able to be done parenting. But if there was an admonition, every parent who is 65-plus also needs to understand this because it's not a teen problem, it's not an urban core problem, it's a 20-, 30-, 40-year-old problem."

He believes that many people may be feeling unfulfilled in their lives, and so they turn to prescription medications to fill the void. And when those run out, they might turn to something stronger. That’s why he called on religious leaders to address the issue yesterday, ahead of National Drug Take Back Day, which is this coming Saturday.

"There were 500-plus that at least were engaged with this and said that they wanted to do something. So we gave them print pieces, web site pieces and talking points [that] hopefully they would consider using."

Stec launched the nondenominational website GreaterThanHeroin.com last year to connect people with resources to address opioid abuse. And he hopes hearing about opioids this weekend may compel parishioners to clean out their cupboards of old medications ahead of Drug Take Back Day.

Tags: 
NEO opioid crisis
Heroin
National Drug Take Back Day

Related Content

CURE's Funding Will Expand Medication-Assisted Treatment and Peer Counselors in Stark County

By Apr 20, 2017
JOHN ALLER
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

Ohio is getting $26 million from the federal government to help fight the opioid epidemic. 

The CURES Act passed in the waning days of the Obama administration and promised a billion dollars over two years to improve monitoring, prevention and treatment. This week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the first round of $485 million in grants to states.

Gibbs and Portman Hear the Case for Medicaid in Fighting Ohio's Opioid Crisis

By Apr 19, 2017
Gibbs Portman at table
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman and Congressman Bob Gibbs toured a residential center in Massillon today that treats people addicted to opioids. They also heard arguments that the Medicaid expansion that many fellow Republicans oppose is crucial to such efforts. 

The tour was of two 100-year-old buildings on what used to be the grounds of Massillon State psychiatric hospital. They’ve been renovated and turned over to CommQuest services to provide detox, medication maintenance and residential treatment.

Ohio's Opioid Epidemic Could be Closer than you Think

By Apr 12, 2017
photo of Teresa Long
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Some of the biggest players in the fight against Ohio’s opioid abuse told business leaders that the epidemic might be closer than they think and warned them to be prepared.

The top health official in Columbus wants everyone to have Naloxone. City Health Commissioner Teresa Long says many people might brush off the overdose-reversing drug as something only addicts or their family or friends should have.

Long warned during a Columbus Metropolitan Club forum that anyone could be in a position to have to save a life.