Bureau of Criminal Investigation Creates Crime Solving Lessons for Ohio Students

There’s a new lesson plan from Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation for fourth grade teachers throughout the state. It’s designed to help students use critical thinking and problem solving skills.

What students will learn

The program takes fourth graders through the high-tech process of solving a crime using thermal energy detection, combing through cell phone records, utilizing DNA and other pieces of evidence. Attorney General Mike DeWine says the idea of the program is to help kids apply academic disciplines to real life circumstances.

“It’s not just science but they learning how to analyze. This gives them some experience in writing. You even get some social studies involved here. So it’s a lot of different disciplines coming together.”

The program is free of charge and available to teachers in elementary schools, after school programs, summer camps and home school settings.