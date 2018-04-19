Business Groups Push Ohio Lawmakers to Protect LGBTQ People

Business groups are calling on lawmakers to pass a bill that would add sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes in discrimination laws. The coalition of companies sees added benefits beyond civil rights.

The coalition Ohio Business Competes wants additional anti-discrimination laws for LGBTQ people, including a bill now in the House. Holly Gross with the Columbus Chamber of Commerce told Columbus Metropolitan Club the law is especially important to attracting more millennials to the state.

“Now, more than ever before, this generation, they care about the policies that employers have in place; they are making decisions as to where they work based on those policies as well," Gross said.

The Center for Community Values opposes the bill fearing that it could infringe on personal religious beliefs.

The bill hasn’t had a hearing since January.

