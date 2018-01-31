Campaign Filings Show Big Money in the Race for Ohio Governor

By Jan 31, 2018

Campaign finance reports are available online at the Ohio Secretary of State's website
Credit OHIO SECRETARY OF STATE

The governor's race is shaping up to be expensive, according to the campaign finance filings for the last six months of 2017. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports the money leaders in the Republican and Democratic primaries easily out-raised their opponents.

The Republican ticket of Mike DeWine and Jon Husted leads with over $10.5 million cash on hand - more than $4.6 million from Husted's closed-down campaign for governor. Mary Taylor declared $3.5 million in the bank, but it's almost all loans: $3 million from Taylor and $250,000 from her running mate Nathan Estruth.

On the Democratic side, Richard Cordray leads the pack with just over $2 million since he announced his candidacy in December, including $111,000 from his former competitor-turned-running mate Betty Sutton. Connie Pillich has just over $911,000, and Joe Schiavoni has nearly $342,000. Bill O'Neill and Dennis Kucinich don't have to file for this period because they declared their candidacies this year.

