Candidates Gear Up Campaigns For Ohio's Two Open Congressional Seats

As the year comes to a close, candidates are already lining up for next year’s Congressional races. Here's a look at the contest in Ohio’s 16th and 12th districts.

The 16th District

Republican Congressman Jim Renacci is running for governor, leaving an open seat in the district that stretches from the west side suburbs of Cleveland south to Wayne County and east to Portage County.

On the Republican side, former NFL player Anthony Gonzalez has raised the most money, followed by State Rep. Christina Hagan of Alliance. Kit Seryak, an Army veteran from Rocky River, and Darrell Hartman of Akron have also filed to run.

Two Democrats have filed with the Federal Election Commission: Aaron Paul Godfrey of North Olmsted and Mark Dent from Berea. Jennifer Herold, who ran for the state house as a Republican last year, is also in the mix, this time on the Democratic side.

In 2016, President Trump won the district by approximately 17 points.

The 12th District

Republican Congressman Pat Tiberi has said he plans to leave office by the end of January.

When he resigns, the governor’s office will set a date for a special election to fill out his term. The winner would face reelection in the fall for the new term beginning in 2019.

Several Democrats say they’ll enter the race, including former Franklin County Sheriff Zach Scott, Ed Albertson, who ran last year, and John Russell, who operates a farm in Delaware County. John Peters, an educator from Newark, and Doug Wilson of Mansfield are also seeking the seat.

Two state senators are running on the Republican side: Kevin Bacon and Troy Balderson. Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien is in the race too. Jon Halverstadt and Brandon Grisez, who both served in the military, are also campaigning as Republicans.

Attorney Jonathan Veley is running as an independent.

President Trump won the district by approximately 11 points in 2016.