Canton Council Expects to Authorize Contracts with the Pro Fooball Hall of Fame Village

By Dec 18, 2017
  • Concept Illustration of Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village
Canton City Council has been putting off authorizing the signing of a set of contracts with Pro Football Hall of Fame Village for a services and joint plans.  But a vote is expected tonight.

finance Chairman John Mariol II says the details have been worked out.
For the past three weeks, an item on council's agenda to let city administrators finalize operational agreements with Pro Football Hall of Fame village has been moved to the next meeting.

Council Finance Committee Chairman John Mariol says some details needed to be sorted out. But, that’s done.

“Our attorneys have been working with their attorneys to come up with who’s responsible for what and how the relationship will unfold. We are now at the point where that agreement is worked out. And the legislation will give the mayor and the service director the ability to execute that contract.”

The deals involve things like city fire and police coverage, and where the city’s responsibility for infrastructure ends and Hall of Fame's begins.

