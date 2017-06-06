Canton Prepares to Launch Its Needle-Exhange Program

    The Canton Board of Health says it's not using public funds to purchase syringes, but is instead relying on donations of clean needle kits from area organizations.
Canton is holding its first needle exchange later this month. WKSU’s Phil de Oliveira reports the program lets people who use injected drugs swap their used needles for clean ones.

Project SWAP (Stark-Wide Approach to Prevention) was created in response to a rise in hepatitis C cases in the area, and a HIV outbreak two years ago among drug users in neighboring Indiana.

The primary goal of the program is to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by getting contaminated needles off the streets. It also gives referrals to treatment and counseling services.

Canton Board of Health Nursing Director Diane Thompson says people who show up without a used needle can still participate, but in a limited way.

“We may distribute syringes to individuals who don’t have [them], but we would only do that as a one-time courtesy," Thompson says.

Thompson says studies of needle-exchange programs indicate they do not increase drug use in communities they serve.

“Studies that have been done on this program indicate that there are more positive outcomes," she says. "This is an evidence-based program, it is supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and it’s been proven that it does not encourage drug use.”

Needle exchanges will be held weekly at the Canton Health Department starting on Friday, June 23.

Canton to Join Ohio Cities Combatting Hep-C and Other Diseases with Needle Exchanges

By Feb 27, 2017
Dr. Odell Owens
The Canton Board of Health today approved a needle exchange program to try to control the fallout from the heroin crisis. 

Canton’s program is expected to cost about $150,000 a year, and the goal  is to fight the escalating rate of hepatitis-C and other blood-borne diseases that are spread through shared needles. Cleveland has the state’s oldest such program, begun in 1995, and Cincinnati began its program about four years ago.

Governor Discusses Drug Dangers with Ohio Youth Government

By Apr 21, 2017
photo of Ohio Youth Government and Gov. John Kasich
Students from around the state who are participating in the YMCA’s “Youth in Government” program went to the Ohio Statehouse today. Gov. John Kasich met with the group.

Guards Picket Over a What They Say Is a Growing Drug Problem in Ohio Prisons

By Steve Brown May 31, 2017
Prison cells
Some Ohio prison guards have been picketing today outside the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility near Lucasville. They’re trying to draw attention to what they call state efforts to mislead the public about drugs in prison.

Prison guard Nick Brabson says drug activity inside the prison is at an all-time high. And he and other members of the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association say the state is trying to convince Ohioans otherwise by cherry-picking inmate drug test results. Brabson says prison officials tend to tout one type of test.

Ohio Officials Push New Federal Guidelines on Painkillers

By Jan 11, 2016
photo of Mike DeWine
  The federal government is proposing new guidelines for prescribing opioids for chronic pain. And as Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports, some state leaders are encouraging Ohioans to voice support for those changes now.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says it’s believed that three-quarters of heroin abusers in Ohio started off by using prescription pain meds.  That’s why he says new proposed guidelines for prescribing them need to be adopted.

“We are not going to arrest our way out of this problem.”

Canton Health Department Opens Site to Take Household Hazardous Waste

By Aug 22, 2016
photo of Canton Recycle center sign
The Canton Health Department is set to open the city’s Recycling Center Tuesday.

The center is the only household hazardous waste disposal site in Stark, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties, and the only one in the state run by a local health department.

Mark Adams, the environmental health director for the department, says the center will the center will accept products including pesticides, fluorescent light bulbs, and items containing mercury.