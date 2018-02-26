Capital Budget Puts Money in Building New Schools and Battling Opioid Epidemic

Senators Scott Oelslager (left) and President Larry Obhof (right).
Credit JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State lawmakers have introduced their plan to spend more than $2.6 billion on capital improvements throughout Ohio. 

Republican Sen. Scott Oelslager says the new capital budget allows about $600 million for building new schools and around $483 million for colleges and universities. And he says it allocates new spending to deal with Ohio’s opioid crisis. 

“Nearly $222 million will be invested in critical health and human services funding for developmental disabilities, mental health, addiction treatment and women’s health initiatives. That’s double what was put in last capital budget for those areas," Oelslager says.

The capital budget will also include $20 million Gov. John Kasich wants for new scientific projects designed to fight opioid addiction. It also includes money for roads, bridges and local parks, sports and arts facilities and other initiatives. The lawmakers say they hope to have the bill passed by the time they leave for spring break at the end of March.

