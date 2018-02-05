Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Receive $6.5 Million for Psoriasis Research

By 10 hours ago

The campus of Case Western Reserve University
Credit CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY

Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center are teaming up to research complications associated with psoriasis.

The National Institute of Arthritis, Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases is giving the project a $6.5 million grant.

The grant will help researchers better understand psoriasis and its comorbidities, the other ailments that come with it.

These include depression, cardiovascular disease and psoriatic arthritis.

Dr. Kevin Cooper is a professor and chair of the Department of Dermatology at Case and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.


The goal is to figure out personalized medicine, targeted therapy for you that wouldn’t work as well for somebody else. And that would not only clear up your psoriasis, but also prevent or treat a comorbidity or preexisting condition such as atherosclerosis or depression or something along that line.

Cooper says psoriasis is a common condition, affecting over 7 million people in the U.S.

Case Western Reserve University
University Hospitals
National Institute of Health
entrepreneurship and innovation

