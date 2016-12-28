Catholic Diocese Bishop Lennon Is Retiring Early Because of Failing Health

Bishop Richard Lennon announced today that because of ongoing health problems he’s retiring early as head of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland. He says Pope Francis granted him early retirement because he’s been diagnosed with “vascular dementia,” a progressive illness that restricts blood-flow to the brain.

Lennon's interim replacement

The 69-year-old Lennon did not take questions during the press conference. But in a brief statement, he thanked the pope for allowing him to step-down after 10 and a half years. He also he expressed gratitude to the priests, lay people and parishioners of the diocese, and asked for their prayers.

Until a new bBishop is appointed, Toledo Diocese Bishop Daniel Edward Thomas will run the Cleveland diocese. He compares the role to being an interim coach.

“My job is to be the conduit, if you will, from the past to the future. And that is, simply to make sure that the diocese knows it is cared for. That is why the Holy Father, Pope Francis, has named an Apostolic administrator, so that the Diocese of Cleveland is well aware and feels his care and concern for all the people here.”

During his time in Cleveland, Bishop Lennon oversaw a major capital improvement campaign, as well as a controversial restructuring that led to the closure of dozens of parish churches.