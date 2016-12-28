Catholic Diocese Bishop Lennon Is Retiring Early Because of Failing Health

  Bishop Lennon announcing his early retirement
    Bishop Lennon announcing his early retirement
Bishop Richard Lennon announced today that because of ongoing health problems he’s retiring early as head of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland. He says Pope Francis granted him early retirement because he’s been diagnosed with “vascular dementia,” a progressive illness that restricts blood-flow to the brain. 

The 69-year-old Lennon did not take questions during the press conference. But in a brief statement, he thanked the pope for allowing him to step-down after 10 and a half years. He also he expressed gratitude to the priests, lay people and parishioners of the diocese, and asked for their prayers.

Until a new bBishop is appointed, Toledo Diocese Bishop Daniel Edward Thomas will run the Cleveland diocese. He compares the role to being an interim coach.

“My job is to be the conduit, if you will, from the past to the future. And that is, simply to make sure that the diocese knows it is cared for. That is why the Holy Father, Pope Francis, has named an Apostolic administrator, so that the Diocese of Cleveland is well aware and feels his care and concern for all the people here.”        

Toledo Bishop Daniel Edward Thomas will be interim bishop for Cleveland unitl a replacement for Bishop Lennon is found.
During his time in Cleveland, Bishop Lennon oversaw a major capital improvement campaign, as well as a controversial restructuring that led to the closure of dozens of parish churches.                                                              

Cleveland's Bishop Lennon Is Retiring Immediately

Bishop Richard Lennon
Cleveland Bishop Richard Lennon is retiring early. The diocese announced this morning that Pope Francis has accepted the retirement Lennon asked for in a letter in November, citing “ongoing health challenges.”  Lennonn is 69 and  underwent emergency heart surgery earlier this year.

The church mandatory retirement age for bishops is 75.