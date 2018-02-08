CEO of Lorain City Schools to Detail District Turnaround Plan Thursday

By Ashton Marra 12 hours ago

Credit LORAIN CITY SCHOOLS

The CEO of Lorain City Schools will detail the five initiatives of his district turnaround plan at a town hall meeting tonight. 

Lorain CEO David Hardy Jr. was tight lipped about the details of the five initiatives ahead of the Thursday night meeting, but says they do include a mix of programs and shifts in resources that will help the district start heading toward its academic improvement goals.

“Will there be programs that will be suggested? Absolutely. Will there be additional partnerships that we probably will engage in? Absolutely. However, a large chunk of what you’ll see is just a reframing of a work that is at task for us and, most importantly, how we will organize as a district to support the needs of our kids.” 

Hardy has said in the past that reframing could include staffing changes at the district office and school principals, as well as shifting district funds away from teacher pay toward curriculum and student programs, potentially resulting in a pay cut.

Hardy was hired by Lorain’s Academic Distress Commission in July to turn the district around after years of low test scores.

Tags: 
Lorain City School District
David Hardy jr.

Related Content

Lorain CEO Hardy Releases His Plan to Overhaul the Struggling Lorain Schools

By Ashton Marra Oct 22, 2017
David Hardy
ANNIE WU / IDEASTREAM

Parents and educators in Lorain City Schools are getting the first look at their CEO’s plan to overhaul the district.

The Lorain Promise was published on the school district’s website Sunday morning. State law requires the plan be finalized within newly appointed CEO David Hardy Jr.’s first 90 days in the position.

Lorain Schools Under State Control After Poor State Report Card Grades

By Jun 1, 2017
photo of Lorain City Schools logo
LORAIN CITY SCHOOLS

A second school district is now under increased state control after a series of poor report cards from the Ohio Department of Education. It seems to be going more smoothly than the first state intervention two years ago.

The State of Ohio’s Controversial School Turn-Around Law

By Michelle Faust Feb 9, 2017

Quality education. It’s what parents want for their kids. Education leaders and state lawmakers say they want the same. Still, many Ohio schools lag behind.

In October of 2015, House Bill 70 passed amid controversy as an intervention for the state’s persistently failing schools.

Lorain City Schools Prepares For State Control

By Michelle Faust Dec 21, 2016
photo of Ohio Department of Education building
MICHELLE FAUST / WCPN

Lorain City Schools will get a new Academic Distress Commission and a Chief Executive Officer. Despite improved test scores in the district, Lorain will follow Youngstown City Schools as the second in Ohio under state takeover. Lorain school administrators say they’re working to avoid a painful transition.