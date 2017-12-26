Charter School Graduation Rates Fall Short of Traditional Public Schools

Graduation rates in public schools at Ohio's six biggest cities is around 73 percent, compared to a 45 percent in state charter schools.
A new study shows the graduation rates of Ohio’s traditional public schools are much better than those of charter schools.

The study shows even when excluding dropout-recovery schools, the four-year graduation rate of charter schools in Ohio is just under 45 percent, faring worse than public schools in Ohio’s six largest cities. Schools in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton, Akron and Toledo graduated 73 percent of their students.

Howard Fleeter of the Ohio Education Policy Institute, the group that conducted the study, says there are racial disparities, too.

“White non-hispanic students graduated at a 92.8 percent rate. Hispanic students graduated at an 80.4 percent rate. Black, non-hispanic students graduated at a 78.4 percent rate,” Fleeter said.

Fleeter says poor, rural districts performed better than their urban counterparts. 92 percent of students in those rural districts graduated on time.

