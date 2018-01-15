Chiropractors In Ohio May Be More Directly Involved In Pain Treatment In Hospitals

In reaction to the opioid crisis, the Joint Commission on Health Care, the nation’s largest accreditation organization for hospitals, recommends a conservative approach in using medication for pain. And that may lead to chiropractic care being more involved in pain management in Ohio.

Chiropractor Patrick Ensminger says other options would come before drugs.
A growing number of medical facilities, including Cleveland Clinic’s Wellness Institute, offer chiropractic services, especially for patients with musculoskeletal pain. The Ohio Chiropractic Association’s Opioid Task Force is calling for more such relationships—based on the Joint Commission’s stance.  

Warren-based chiropractor Patrick Ensminger is co-chairman of the task force.

“The pain pathway that is being suggested now, with this opioid crisis, is: If a patient comes in with a pain complaint such as back pain, neck pain, headache -- instead of starting them down this process of providing opioid medication, you immediately get them under some physical method of care that is validated as being effective.”

The Ohio Chiropractic Association Opioid Task Force was formed in 2017.  

opioid epidemic
chiropractic
non-drug pain treatment
Ohio Chiropractic Association Opioid Task Force

The Opioid Epidemic is Sparking Interest in Electric Pain Management

By Kevin Niedermier Apr 11, 2017
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

The opioid epidemic has intensified the call for alternatives to narcotics for people with acute and chronic pain.

In last week’s State of the State, Ohio Governor John Kasich said he wants to put more money toward finding other options. He recommended devoting $20 million to help Ohio researchers develop new technologies to fight pain.

Environmental Crisis Looms as the Effects of the Opioid Epidemic Grow

By Angela Morrison Dec 11, 2017
Great Lakes Today

As America confronts the opioid crisis, environmental scientists are warning about a related problem. Chemicals from pain-killers and other drugs often end up in lakes and rivers, creating what some scientists say could be a deadly cocktail for fish and other wildlife.

“What we use in our everyday lives goes down the drain and ends up somewhere," says Emma Rosi, an aquatic ecosystem ecologist at the Cary Institute in New York.

Local Community Meeting Allows For Open Discussion on Opioids

By Doug Oplinger - Your Voice Mahoning Valley Oct 30, 2017

About 50 people gathered last week in a cozy community hall in Struthers, a once thriving steel town along the Mahoning River outside of Youngstown.

A simulated fire in the electric fireplace gave off a warm glow on one of the first chilly nights of the season. Sandwiches were on a long table and soft drinks in tubs on the floor.

Pain Management Program Offers An Alternative To Opioids

By editor Dec 29, 2017

Seven years ago, Robert Kerley, who makes his living as a truck driver, was loading drywall onto his trailer when a gust of wind knocked him off. He fell 14 feet and hurt his back.

For pain, a series of doctors prescribed him a variety of opioids: Vicodin, Percocet and Oxycontin.

In less than a year, the 45-year-old from Federal Heights, Colo., says he was hooked. "I spent most of my time high, lying on the couch, not doing nothing, sleeping, dozing off, falling asleep everywhere," he says.