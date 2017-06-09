Cincinnati Officer Offers Opinion in Tensing Murder Trial

By Tana Weingartner Jun 9, 2017

Cincinnati police Sgt. Shannan Heine testifies on the second day of Raymond Tensing's retrial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz's courtroom Friday, June 9, 2017.
Credit CARA OWSLEY / TENSING TRIAL POOL PHOTO

A Cincinnati police officer offered a controversial opinion while testifying in the Ray Tensing murder retrial Friday. 

Sgt. Shannon Heine was describing how homicide detectives affect what charges are brought in officer involved shootings when she suddenly went straight to the central question of the Tensing murder trial.

The prosecution objected as Heine began that statement and again after, but Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz let it stand. Tensing faces murder and voluntary manslaughter charges for the 2015 shooting death of Sam DuBose. Jurors heard from an eye-witness who testified she was certain she heard a gunshot before DuBose's car began to move. The defense sought to show her testimony was unreliable. 

Tags: 
ray tensing
Cincinnati Police
Shannon Heine
hamilton county
Judge Leslie Ghiz

Related Content

The jury will not see the Officer's Confederate Flag T-Shirt in Cincinnati Police Shooting Case

By Tana Weingartner May 26, 2017
Photo of the shirt that will not be used as evidence.
WVXU

The judge overseeing the Ray Tensing retrial is ruling out a controversial piece of evidence.

Former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing was wearing a Confederate flag T-shirt the day he fatally shot Sam DuBose during a 2015 traffic stop. But jurors in his retrial won't see that shirt.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz ruled the prejudicial value of the shirt far outweighs the probative value, and she's excluding it.

Video of the Shooting of Samuel DuBose Opens the Retrial of University of Cincinnati Police Officer

By Tana Weingartner Jun 8, 2017
photo of Ray Tensing
CARA OWSLEY / POOL

Jurors in the retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing for the shooting death of Samuel DuBose saw the body camera video of the shooting during the first day of proceedings.

Judge Puts Cincinnati Officer's Retrial on Hold to Consider Media Access

By Tana Weingartner May 30, 2017
JOHN MINCHILLO / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Then University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing is accused of murdering Samuel Dubose during a traffic stop. And earlier trial ended in a hung jury.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz sent potential jurors home early Tuesday, saying she wanted to wait on guidance from an appeals court on media access.