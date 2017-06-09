Cincinnati Officer Offers Opinion in Tensing Murder Trial

A Cincinnati police officer offered a controversial opinion while testifying in the Ray Tensing murder retrial Friday.

Sgt. Shannon Heine was describing how homicide detectives affect what charges are brought in officer involved shootings when she suddenly went straight to the central question of the Tensing murder trial.

The prosecution objected as Heine began that statement and again after, but Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz let it stand. Tensing faces murder and voluntary manslaughter charges for the 2015 shooting death of Sam DuBose. Jurors heard from an eye-witness who testified she was certain she heard a gunshot before DuBose's car began to move. The defense sought to show her testimony was unreliable.