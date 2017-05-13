Cincinnati Public Schools Release Video of Bullying of 8-Year-Old Boy Who Committed Suicide

By 26 minutes ago

A newly-released video from Cincinnati Public Schools seems to show an 8-year-old boy being knocked unconscious by other students. The boy later committed suicide in January.
Credit CINCINNATI PUBLIC SCHOOLS

A handful of parents and others were demonstrating outside the elementary school attended by an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself days after he was knocked unconscious. Cincinnati Public School District released video of the encounter Friday afternoon.

Attorneys for the mother of an 8-year-old Cincinnati boy say he was bullied and knocked unconscious at school two days before he killed himself.  The boy died at home in January. The attorneys say a school surveillance video shows the boy being thrown against a wall by another child in a bathroom entrance and knocked unconscious.

Cincinnati Public School officials say video evidence doesn't support the allegation the boy was beaten by other children after the initial incident. The district released the video Friday afternoon.  The 8-year-old can been seen talking to another child before winding up on the ground. It isn't clear from the video how he fell. The boy lay unconscious for 7 1/2 minutes before an assistant principal and school nurse came to his aid.

His family's attorneys say school officials told the boy's mother he'd fainted but was alert. They say she only learned of the bullying after attorneys obtained a police report. The Hamilton County coroner is reopening the case.  A coroner's spokesman says new evidence prompted the reopening, but he wouldn't say what that evidence is.

Tags: 
Cincinnati Public Schools
8-year-old boy
suicide
hamilton county

Related Content

Ending the Stigma Behind Suicide Is Key to Ohio's New Prevention Initiative

By Apr 14, 2016
Photo of Denise Meine-Graham, mother of son who died by suicide
ANDY CHOW / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The state is rolling out a ramped-up suicide prevention initiative, which takes on the issue from several angles, including raising awareness and training.

The $2 million effort expands intervention access for college students, raises awareness about the signs of possible suicide, and creates a crisis hotline.

Denise Meine-Graham of Worthington shared her son’s story. He died by suicide in 2012. She says there’s a very important step for friends and family to take when they think a loved one might be thinking about suicide.