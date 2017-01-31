Cincinnati's Mayor Says Becoming a Sanctuary City Makes Moral and Financial Sense

The mayor is declaring Cincinnati a sanctuary city. The designation isn't a legal one, but is a commitment to stand with immigrants and refugees following President Trump's ordered travel ban.

Mayor John Cranley says the designation makes sense for the city on several levels.

Mayor Cranley on sanctuary

“This isn’t a left or right wing kind of issue. This is an issue of what’s good for the economy and clearly in a city that has companies like Proctor and Gamble and 8451, who are recruiting and bringing in people from all over the world, remaining immigrant friendly and supporting Statue of Liberty principles is not only morally right, it’s also good for business and its good for the business of this city.”

Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune says the county will also strive to be immigrant friendly. Kelly Anchrum of Catholic Charities reports the arrival of four refugee families this week has been canceled by Trump’s four-month ban on all refugees.