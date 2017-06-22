Citing State Budget Cuts, Akron Is Asking Voters to Boost Their Income Tax

Horrigan says the extra income-tax money would just about equal what's been lost to state budget cuts.
Akron will be going to the voters in November to try to increase the city’s income tax from 2.25 to 2.5 percent.

In an announcement in one of the city's dilapidated fire stations, Mayor Dan Horrigan said the extra $16 million a year will go toward police and fire services and street repairs. Horrigan says state budget cuts have devastated his and other cities.


“The city of Akron continues to lose about $15 million every year from the elimination of fair tax sharing by the state of Ohio.  And as a result of the recession the city has lost an estimated $80 million in unrealized income tax revenue since 2008.”

Thirty-one municipalities in Ohio – including Cleveland -- now have tax rates of 2.5 percent. Five – Parma Heights, Euclid, North Randall, Youngstown and Warrensville Heights -- have higher rates.

