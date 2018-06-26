Citing the U.S. Supreme Court's 'Helpful Guidance,' ACLU Revises its Gerrymandering Challenge

By 28 minutes ago
  • Ohio's Congressional map based on the 2010 Census
    Ohio's Congressional map -- and the way it was drawn in secrecy -- is key to the lawsuit.
    SECRETARY OF STATE

In light of recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions on gerrymandering in two other states, voting-rights groups have revised their lawsuit over how Ohio draws its congressional maps. 

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio challenged the state’s redistricting law before the Supreme Court released its Maryland and Wisconsin decisions earlier this month. The justices didn’t rule on the constitutionality of redistricting in either state, saying there were procedural problems and sending them back to the lower courts. But the ACLU says the high court decisions did provide “helpful guidance” to challenge Ohio’s map-making. The revised suit notes that the justices have said partisan gerrymandering is ‘incompatible with democratic principles.’

The suit notes that seven of Ohio’s 16 districts are drawn in highly irregular, shapes and many districts slice apart communities.

In Ohio, districts are currently drawn by the state Legislature – now controlled by Republicans -- every 10 years, based on the Census. Voters overwhelmingly approved a change that encourages more bipartisan buy-in, but that change won’t take effect until after the next census in 2021. The lawsuit calls for changes before the 2020 election.

Click here to read the amended complaint.

Tags: 
gerrymandering
Ohio Congressional districts
Ohio congressional redistricting
U.S. Supreme Court

Related Content

Despite Strong Bipartisan Support, ACLU Will Not Back Issue 1

By Apr 9, 2018
Photo of ACLU's Mike Brickner
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The May ballot issue that would change the process for drawing lines for congressional districts, is getting widespread bipartisan support from organizations and officials. But there’s one major group that isn’t going to back Issue 1.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio’s Mike Brickner says his group will not endorse it because it won’t prevent gerrymandering on Ohio’s Congressional map.

“It allows the process to devolve into just a single party voting and only getting one party’s approval of the maps," Brickner says. 

Issue 1 Doesn't Take the Politics Out of Redistricting, But It Makes the Politics Work for Ohioans

By Apr 19, 2018
JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU

Ohioans will vote May 8th on Issue 1, a plan to change the way Congressional districts are drawn in Ohio. 

The state is considered one of the most gerrymandered in the U.S. Issue 1 creates a bipartisan process for redrawing districts.

Catherine Turcer is executive director of Common Cause Ohio, one of the groups that, along with lawmakers, came up with the plan.

During Lawmakers' Recess, the Fight Against Gerrymandering in Ohio Ramps Up

By Aug 22, 2016
Ohio congressional map with party colors
WIKIPEDIA

  Pressure to change how Ohio’s congressional maps are drawn continue even during the Legislature’s long recess. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more efforts to force the issue after the Nov. 8 election.

ACLU Files Lawsuit Against Ohio's Gerrymandered Congressional Map

By May 23, 2018
Ohio's Congressional map based on the 2010 Census
SECRETARY OF STATE

Voters approved an overhaul of the way Ohio’s Congressional district map will be drawn in the future. But a lawsuit has been filed in federal court against the current map, which opponents say is a result of partisan gerrymandering.