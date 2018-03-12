City of Cleveland Suspends Officer in Tanisha Anderson Case

By Nick Castele 1 hour ago

Cleveland Public Safety Director Michael McGrath discuss disciplinary action against officers involved in Tanisha Anderson's death.
Credit SCREENSHOT/WKYC

The city of Cleveland has suspended a police officer for not calling EMS quickly enough to respond to a woman who died after a mental health crisis in 2014.

Public safety director Michael McGrath suspended Officer Scott Aldridge for 10 days without pay, and gave a written warning to Officer Bryan Myers. 

Both officers responded to 9-1-1 calls from the family of 37-year-old Tanisha Anderson. She became unresponsive as officers tried to get her into a patrol car to take her to a hospital. A family lawsuit, now settled, accuses police of throwing her to the ground.

“It was a really, just a sad incident, it really is. It was a very difficult process all the way through," says Michael McGrath, Cleveland's safety director.

A grand jury declined to bring charges against the officers. Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association president Jeff Follmer defended the officers, pointing to an attorney general’s investigation.

“Unfortunately, in the attorney general’s report, she had mental illness, they found she had heart problems, I don’t know where this twists and goes back to the police officer to be blamed for these things," Follmer says. 

He says the union plans to file grievances.

Other disciplinary action
In addition to the officer who was suspended, the city also demoted two police supervisors and suspended another after dozens of sex crimes cases went uninvestigated.

McGrath demoted Sergeant Tom Ross to patrol officer, accusing him of failing to investigate 60 sex crimes cases from 2014. Commander James McPike was demoted to captain. 

A disciplinary letter says McPike allowed Ross to take the unfinished cases with him to a new assignment outside the sex crimes unit. Sergeant Anthony McMahan received a 15-day suspension. He’s accused of not reporting what happened. 

Chief Calvin Williams says those cases have been reassigned and most have been investigated. 

“We’re auditing everything with our investigative units, all the cases. There is no quote unquote backlog. There’s always cases that are still in the process of being investigated in all of our units," Williams says. 

Police union leaders say the city should better staff the investigative units. The head of the local Fraternal Order of Police says at least one, if not two, of the supervisors plan to file grievances. He says all three had good intentions, and planned to complete the cases. 

Tags: 
Cleveland
Tanisha Anderson
Scott Aldridge
Jeff Folmer
James McPike
Anthony McMahan
Calvin Williams

Related Content

Cleveland Settles with Family of Tanisha Anderson

By Nick Castele Feb 6, 2017
photo of plaque remembering Tanisha Anderson
NICK CASTELE / IDEASTREAM

The city of Cleveland has reached at $2.25 million settlement with the family of a woman with mental illness who died after police tried to take her into custody. 

In November 2014, two Cleveland police officers responded to a call for a woman in crisis. As officers tried to put the handcuffed Tanisha Anderson in their cruiser, there was a struggle, and she ended up on the ground, unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Grand Jury Decides Not to Charge Officers in Death of Tanisha Anderson

By Feb 3, 2018
Tanisha Anderson
JOELL ANDERSON

A Cuyahoga County grand jury has decided not to charge two Cleveland officers in the death of Tanisha Anderson.

Officers Scott Aldridge and Bryan Myers responded to a call from the family in 2014 while Anderson suffered a mental health episode. Anderson, who suffered from heart disease and bipolar disorder, died after being taken down and restrained in handcuffs.

Ohio's Attorney General Takes Over the Tanisha Anderson Case

By Kevin Niedermier Feb 17, 2016
Tanisha Anderson
JOELL ANDERSON

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office will serve as special prosecutor for the case of Tanisha Anderson who died in Cleveland police custody.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty sent the case to the Ohio Attorney General after the sheriff department’s investigation of Anderson’s death revealed a conflict of interest for the prosecutor’s office. 

The office would not comment on what the conflict is.

Report Blames Cleveland Officers, City in Tanisha Anderson Death

By Kevin Niedermier Jul 11, 2016
Tanisha Anderson
Joell Anderson

A police consultant says Cleveland officers did not follow common police practices, which contributed to the death of Tanisha Anderson. The report was filed today as part of an ongoing lawsuit Anderson’s family has filed against the officers and the city.

Tanisha Anderson's Mother Reflects on Police, Mental Illness and her Daughter's Death

By Feb 12, 2018
Tanisha Anderson
Joell Anderson

On Nov. 12, 2014, Tanisha Anderson died while suffering a mental break while in police custody. The two officers who responded that night reportedly took down Anderson in front of her east Cleveland home and restrained her face down. Anderson appeared to stop breathing. Emergency Medical Services didn’t arrive until 45 minutes later.

One year ago, the city of Cleveland reached a $2.25 million settlement with Anderson’s family. Most recently, a grand jury declined to indict the two officers involved in the incident.