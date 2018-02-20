Civic Entrepreneurs to Pitch Ideas for Cleveland

By 7 hours ago

Twenty-five civic-minded entrepreneurs are going to get a chance to pitch their ideas for improving Cleveland.  The fourth annual "Accelerate" event is a civic pitch competition presented by the Cleveland Leadership Center.  The presenters have five different categories in which to pitch. 

"Accelerate" Co-Chair Ursula Cottone says that this presents an opportunity to solve some of the city’s challenges. 

“For the individuals to be able to bring forth those kind of ideas, you know, everybody has ideas about how to make the community better. Normally you sit and say, ‘I have no idea how to get this going,’ but this is a way to do that which is unique.”  

"Accelerate" takes place Feb. 21 at the Global Center for Health Innovation starting at 5:30 p.m.

Tags: 
entrepreneurship and innovation
accelerate event
Ursula Cottone
cleveland leadership center

Related Content

DriveIT Aims to Fill IT Skills Gap Through Unique Training Sessions

By Feb 15, 2018
photo of computer
SHUTTERSTOCK / SHUTTERSTOCK

An Akron startup is looking to boost the skills of local tech employees.

DriveIT co-founder Ian Schwarber says the company will offer face-to-face courses ranging from data science and programming to classes on team management and business intelligence taught by local professionals.

Schwarber likens it to a full-circuit workout that can help employees broaden their skill sets. He refers to the workspace as a "gym" and calls the individual sessions "workouts."

Case Western Reserve University Students Travel to Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show

By Jan 12, 2018
photo of Case Western Reserve University
CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY

Student entrepreneurs from Case Western Reserve University will be showcasing their products at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week.

The show is an opportunity for innovators around the world to mingle with buyers and suppliers, as well as potential investors.

Bob Sopko is with the students this week in Vegas. He is the director of Case’s LaunchNet program, which helps students start and manage their own businesses.

Richmond Heights Candy Store Owner Finds Sweet Success Despite Unique Barriers to Women

By Dec 25, 2017
Photo of Elisabeth Sapell posing in All City Candy
LUCAS MISERA / WKSU

Women face unique challenges when starting a business, from getting a loan to getting taken seriously in the marketplace. Women start businesses half as often as men nationwide, but studies suggest female entrepreneurs are less risky for investors than men.

In the first in an ongoing examination of entrepreneurship, Exploradio looks at the role women play in the start-up economy.

WKSU’s entrepreneurship intern Lucas Misera reports.