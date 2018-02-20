Civic Entrepreneurs to Pitch Ideas for Cleveland

Twenty-five civic-minded entrepreneurs are going to get a chance to pitch their ideas for improving Cleveland. The fourth annual "Accelerate" event is a civic pitch competition presented by the Cleveland Leadership Center. The presenters have five different categories in which to pitch.

"Accelerate" Co-Chair Ursula Cottone says that this presents an opportunity to solve some of the city’s challenges.

Cottone on the potential for change

“For the individuals to be able to bring forth those kind of ideas, you know, everybody has ideas about how to make the community better. Normally you sit and say, ‘I have no idea how to get this going,’ but this is a way to do that which is unique.”

"Accelerate" takes place Feb. 21 at the Global Center for Health Innovation starting at 5:30 p.m.